Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after buying an additional 672,353 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $2,071,170. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $254.62 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.52 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

