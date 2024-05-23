Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.38 ($11.28). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €9.94 ($10.80), with a volume of 38,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.07) by €0.11 ($0.12). Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of €5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €4.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total transaction of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

