IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.03

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.03 and traded as high as $16.70. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

IF Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,706 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp comprises approximately 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 6.62% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

