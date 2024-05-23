IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,702.93

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,702.93 ($21.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,904 ($24.20). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,892 ($24.05), with a volume of 278,343 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.33) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

IMI Stock Down 0.4 %

IMI Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,034.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,801.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,702.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 3,010.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMI

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($23.12), for a total value of £1,038,048.73 ($1,319,329.86). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

See Also

