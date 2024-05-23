IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,702.93

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,702.93 ($21.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,904 ($24.20). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,892 ($24.05), with a volume of 278,343 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.33) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IMI
IMI Stock Down 0.4 %
IMI Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 3,010.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at IMI
In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($23.12), for a total value of £1,038,048.73 ($1,319,329.86). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMI
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.