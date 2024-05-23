Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

