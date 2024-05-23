Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
