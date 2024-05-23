Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.66

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.66 and traded as high as C$9.10. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 354,705 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

