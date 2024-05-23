Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

