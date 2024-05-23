International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $159.26

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.26 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 175.40 ($2.23). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 174.90 ($2.22), with a volume of 28,965,015 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

