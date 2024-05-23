Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 302,877 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 237,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after buying an additional 187,293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.