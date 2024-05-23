iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $110.58 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

