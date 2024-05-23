iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

