iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.85. 45,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 50,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

