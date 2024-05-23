iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 35,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 43,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
