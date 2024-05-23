iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

