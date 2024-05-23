iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

