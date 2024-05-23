iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.73 and last traded at $69.95. 9,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25.

About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

