iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.73 and last traded at $69.95. 9,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25.
About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.
Featured Stories
