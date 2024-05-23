Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ISDR stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
