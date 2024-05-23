Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 78,832 shares of company stock worth $838,283. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.