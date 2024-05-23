Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.