Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,266 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $260,340.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,132.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,132.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $1,005,974. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

