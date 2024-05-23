Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

