Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in XPO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.