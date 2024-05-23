Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,780.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,181.71 and a twelve month high of $1,810.03. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,647.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,527.61.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

