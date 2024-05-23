Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.