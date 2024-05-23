Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,323 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,380,000 after acquiring an additional 272,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FE stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

