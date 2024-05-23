Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $228,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

