Jump Financial LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sprinklr by 228.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 708,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 235,111 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 234.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 543,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

