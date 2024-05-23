Jump Financial LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.