Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zumiez by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 19.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 206.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,734 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

