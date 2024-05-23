Jump Financial LLC Sells 169,492 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,492 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

RITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

