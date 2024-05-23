Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Transcat alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $142.18 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.