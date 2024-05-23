Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.06

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.06 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 85.10 ($1.08). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 1,788,629 shares trading hands.

JUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,796.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

