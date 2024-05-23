K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.16

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 129621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNT has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.22 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.1915146 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

