Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Katapult has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.76.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Katapult stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of Katapult as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

