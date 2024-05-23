Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Stock Performance
NASDAQ KPLT opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Katapult has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.76.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter.
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
