Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as low as C$14.17. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 16,642 shares changing hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

