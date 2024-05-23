Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $941.51

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 941.51 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,335.29 ($16.97). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,306 ($16.60), with a volume of 188,645 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.52) to GBX 1,500 ($19.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 941.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £946.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.79), for a total value of £108,476.98 ($137,871.10). 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

