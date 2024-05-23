Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.35

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.35 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 148.40 ($1.89). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 740,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of £664.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

