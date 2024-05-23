Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.47

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.47 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 263.70 ($3.35). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 260.30 ($3.31), with a volume of 7,961,731 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.88) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher Stock Performance
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
