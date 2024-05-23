Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

