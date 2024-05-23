Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

