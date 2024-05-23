Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,820,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $317.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.32.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

