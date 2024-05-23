Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

