Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,583 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.64. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

