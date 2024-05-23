Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

