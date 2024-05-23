Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $886.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

