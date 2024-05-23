Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

