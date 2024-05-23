Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $434.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.12.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $21,869,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $3,701,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

