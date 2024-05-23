LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.38

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.38 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 207.48 ($2.64). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 205.40 ($2.61), with a volume of 2,384,401 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 176 ($2.24) to GBX 229 ($2.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,081.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.38.

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,402.64). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

