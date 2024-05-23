M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.4% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.