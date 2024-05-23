Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:M opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

