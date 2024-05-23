Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.87 and traded as high as C$7.91. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 2,320 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.90 million. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6602187 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.
